One is full of admiration for Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt’s humanitarian gesture over the upgraded silver medal from the London Olympics (‘Sport’ page – “Let Kudukhov’s family keep London silver: Yogeshwar”, Sept.1). The wrestler’s tweet that he respects the Russian wrestler speaks volumes about true sportsmanship. One wishes Yogeshwar great success in Tokyo.

S. Nallasivan, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Yogeshwar Dutt has won himself more admirers now by expressing the noble thought that the family of the Russian wrestler, and his competitor at the London Olympics in 2012, Besik Kudukhov, be allowed to keep the silver medal. His remarks on Twitter, “He was a magnificent wrestler… For his family, the honour will be intact if they are allowed to retain the medal. For me, humanity is above everything else”, leaves one speechless. Bravo Yogeshwar.

Deepak Bhatia, Chennai