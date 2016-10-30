The Editorial, “The comeback man” (Oct.28), did not look at one of the most important after-effects of the Bengaluru court judgment which exonerated B.S. Yeddyurappa and sons — the concerns of those of us who are very upset about rising corruption in politics, the bureaucracy and even the judiciary. The inability of the Central Bureau of Investigation to withstand the pressures of any hostile political environment is what makes it change ‘cage’ from time to time. There also exists a perception that the laws of the land are interpreted in a different way for the rich.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala