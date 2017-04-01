Letters

Working this summer

more-in

The decision by judges of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, to forego two months’ summer vacation and to hear important cases is laudable (“Judges choose work over vacation”, March 31). The colonial tradition of having a prolonged summer vacation has to be looked at objectively as work seems to be suffering. When essential services are maintained 24 hours with a shift system in force, courts too should follow this model given that cases are piling up.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 4:55:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/working-this-summer/article17753992.ece

© The Hindu