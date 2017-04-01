Working this summer

more-in

The decision by judges of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, to forego two months’ summer vacation and to hear important cases is laudable (“Judges choose work over vacation”, March 31). The colonial tradition of having a prolonged summer vacation has to be looked at objectively as work seems to be suffering. When essential services are maintained 24 hours with a shift system in force, courts too should follow this model given that cases are piling up.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana