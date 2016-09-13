The article, “Labour’s love’s lost” (Sept.12), raises a basic question: whether the era of capitalisation can enable social security. Can Indian democracy allow the market to grow without establishing an egalitarian society? The answer is ‘no’. The writer has not addressed the basic apprehensions of labour unions seeking quality of life and social security.

A novel business model can be thought of where private sector social security providers can be involved. The net they provide can be based on equal monetary contributions from the government and the owner. The corpus created will enable the social and financial security of the employee and enhance employer-employee relations.

Abhinav Sharma,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Worker protection has become a myth in ideology and practice due to massive corruption, nepotism and favouritism taking a heavy toll on the available labour force. Policies of the government, such as MGNREGA, which are aimed at the welfare of unskilled workers are faltering because of inadequate monitoring by the government.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai