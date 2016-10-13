It is disingenuous to characterise the current phase of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir as entirely homegrown (“Address the ‘new normal’ in Kashmir”, Oct.11). It is not so spontaneous as the writer has made it out. The indoctrination and radicalisation of Kashmiri youth have been carried out through multiple channels. The “unattached militant” and the “new normal” are myths that appear appealing to some commentators because of their eagerness to strike a different note. There is no reason why 12-year-olds should swarm the streets and risk their lives by attacking the security forces unless they have been brainwashed. It is also significant that the agitators have nothing to say against the State government.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram