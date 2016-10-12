The cost of war will result in a heavy price, setting back India and Pakistan by decades. Instead, let us talk peace and actively promote tourism and job creation in Kashmir. We need to win over youth by tackling poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and convince the younger generation that they are a part of India (“Address the ‘new normal’ in Kashmir”, Oct.11).

Venkatasubramanian M.K.,

Bengaluru

The rise of Burhan Wani and schoolchildren turning violent cannot be solely attributed to Pakistan. New Delhi needs to initiate a dialogue with the separatist leaders. No nation can fuel violence if India firms up its resolve to address the problems of Kashmir. It is not far-fetched to say that militants could turn out to be valiant soldiers of India.

Shivam Dwivedi,

Lucknow