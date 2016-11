The article, “A blast from the past, and a little mischief in the air” (‘Open Page’, Nov.1) reminded me of a Tamil film where actor Janagaraj plays a character who is delighted that he has unbridled freedom when his wife is away from the house. After he sends off his wife, he returns home shouting loudly, “En Pondatti Urukku Poyitta (my wife has gone to her hometown).” Times have changed now.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu