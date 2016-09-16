The Cauvery issue, which should be solved scientifically, has turned into an emotional one (“Stray violence on Cauvery issue mars peace in T.N.”, Sept. 15). Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu need to optimise their water conservation. Tamil Nadu must build more dams and reservoirs as its storage capacity is less, and also make better use of sea water.

A Cauvery Management Board should be formed as soon as possible so that there is a constant check on the allocation of water. The two States also need a technical committee to measure the availability of water and decide the allocation to each State accordingly. Effective functioning of the Board and the committee may help avoid the recurring clashes.

Prasanth Sahoo,

Visakhapatnam

The Cauvery dispute has caused a loss of around Rs.25,000 crore to Karnataka. Bengaluru’s reputation has taken a beating. It is an irony that most of the people who resorted to arson and stone-throwing are not the ones impacted by the water crisis. These people are part of a violent fringe; they are parochial. One wonders where the actual farmers are — both from the Mandya and Thanjavur delta regions — and what they feel. Who knows what we can achieve if the political parties take a back seat and allow the farmers from both sides to enter into negotiations with guidance from experts? Perhaps they can find a solution more effectively.

Also, the concept of a bandh was earlier exercised as a peaceful weapon in a democracy. In our country, it is seen as a reason to indulge in destruction of public property and as another opportunity to get a holiday. For anything and everything, a bandh comes in handy; no one bothers to check if these bandhs even solve the problem. Nowhere in the world does a ruling government join a bandh as has become a part of the culture of our country.

Saishankar Swaminathan,

Chennai