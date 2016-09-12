The report, “A dam and its discontents” (Tamil Nadu editions, Sept.11), on the proposed Siruvani project by Kerala government, and which has created outrage in Tamil Nadu, was timely. However, I felt that quite a few of the aspects discussed did not have a connection with the issue. The report would have been complete had the views of the Kerala government and residents on the Kerala side of the Siruvani river been sought. Kerala’s argument for constructing a check dam in the Attapadi region is that there are no major or medium retaining structures in the command area of the project. Most of the irrigation facilities are privately owned lift irrigation systems, which are confined to small patches. Further, farmers, mainly tribals, rely mainly on rain-fed agriculture.

N.S. Venkataraman,

Chennai

There has always been acrimony between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery water. Even after the Supreme Court has ordered the release of water to Tamil Nadu, regional outfits in Karnataka are bent on creating trouble. Farmers in the delta region of Tamil Nadu have always been dependent on the Cauvery and the denial of their just demands is bound to impact their livelihood. Constant disruptions in a State come at an economic cost as well. There have been similar problems between Kerala and Tamil Nadu with regard to the Mullaperiyar and Siruvani projects. With the issue of water sharing remaining a constant irritant, the Centre cannot just sit back and watch the issue fester. There has to be a permanent and practical formula for the sharing the water between riparian States. Resorting to judicial relief is only a temporary and palliative measure.

A. Michael Dhanaraj,

Coimbatore