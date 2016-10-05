It is disappointing to note that Gopalkrishna Gandhi ignores the fact that Pakistan continues to provoke India by engineering acts of cross-border terrorism (“This war cloud has a new shape”, Oct.3). How can we even think of peace then by holding talks with an out-of-control and irresponsible neighbour? The fact that it openly issued a threat of using nuclear weapons in response to India’s “surgical strikes” is another strong example of this. India’s stand cannot be weighed on the same scale on which Pakistan’s acts are.

A.V. Ramanathan,

Chennai

The article takes us back to an old theory, “sweat more in talks, bleed less in war”. But this idea works only for those who are willing to speak to us, are interested in cordial relations and yearn for peace. In a recent interview, Gen. Pervez Musharraf has been upfront in saying that “democracy is not tailor-made for Pakistan”. Given this open secret, it is time India revamped its policy as far as Pakistan is concerned. To the author’s point on what we have gained and lost after four wars, I would like to tell him that we are one of the largest and stable global economies, and we can now sit at the high table with some of the most important nations and still be the voice of the world in some areas. What has Pakistan gained? It is the fount of terrorism, has an economy that is in a shambles, and can only continue to dream about democracy.

Rahul Nair H.,

Thiruvananthapuram

The Centre should not get trapped in a game of “tit for tat” that our hostile neighbour wants. This might also ruin our global image and paint us as a big brother, besides triggering communal hatred. The government should also consider pursuing talks and negotiations. For retribution, cyber attacks are a better option given the superior technical expertise in the country.

Vyom Bharadvaj,

Mohali, Punjab

Our country is well-equipped to fight any war imposed on it and which takes place even beyond its borders, but fighting the war within calls for a more sustainable approach to protect “liberal secularism and pluralism”. India also needs to fight the war of inequality and injustice which is also proving to be a hurdle in the way of its becoming a big power.

Manzar Imam,

New Delhi