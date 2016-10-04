I am no less patriotic than any other citizen, but it has gladdened me to find another sane voice in the country (“This war cloud has a new shape”, Oct.3). It has been terrible reading about a possible war, discussing the military strengths and capabilities of each country and anticipated destruction in the event of combat. The craving for war on both sides, in India and Pakistan, is being fomented by individuals and groups with personal and political interests. There is no need for a war.

K.A.R. Reddy,

Nellore

The masterly analysis must be read and understood by the Prime Minister and his political advisers. The Prime Minister has the qualities in him to become a supreme peacenik — if he wants to be one and if allowed by the right wing. Moreover, since India has temporarily deactivated SAARC and proclaimed its desire to diplomatically “isolate” Pakistan, it is the duty of the government to spell out before the nation the contours of foreign policy ahead. Incidentally, the government appears to be unmindful of the trials and tribulations of residents in the conflict zone, be they youngsters facing pellet guns in Kashmir or farmers facing evacuation from their homes in the Punjab-Pakistan border region.

It requires great courage to advocate peace rather than push for a senseless and self-destructive war. The ruling dispensation at the Centre must display courage and vision in the interests of the Indian people at large.

Sukumar Shidore,

Pune

The “surgical strike” may have been unavoidable, but the chest thumping that followed even by those with responsible positions in government should definitely have been avoided. The prospect of a huge loss of lives and the concerns and feelings of the kith and kin of our soldiers should temper those who are eager to whip up a jingoistic frenzy. A war may be forced on us but our priority should still be in maintaining peace.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur

It was Wilfred Owen who said: “What passing-bells for these who die as cattle?” War is pointless and will also spell death and destruction for us. It is imperative to find a middle route, use all diplomatic methods possible to pressurise Pakistan, and avert a war-like situation.

Mandvi Agarwal,

Agra

While asking for war, we are asking for our soldiers to sacrifice their lives. Instead, we should show to the world that we can accomplish victory over Pakistan through non-military means. Our brave soldiers guarding our borders day and night know very well the cost they have to pay being there for the nation. It’s our duty to honour them but this should not mean asking for a brutal war.

Charanpreet Singh,

Mohali, Punjab

The article was intriguing. It is wrong to assume that right-wing ideology is the cause for the widening chasm in the India-Pakistan relationship. It is open to the world that the government has left no stone unturned in trying to improve relations with Pakistan. But apart from a cold response, we have had to deal with growing cross-border terrorism and unrest in Kashmir. It was only after grave provocation that we had to retaliate. Therefore, how can we blame the government for the building up of war clouds?

Vijaya Krishna Pillai G.,

Mannar, Kerala

If Mr. Gandhi is to be believed, then the permanent “solution” for terror is to stop observing/propagating Hindutva. The war clouds over the subcontinent have grown darker since the Mumbai attack. And it was not India’s stance, Hindutva or secular, that was a factor in making Pakistan attack India, but only its thirst for revenge and territorial ambitions.

Kiran Babasaheb Ransing,

New Delhi

It is India’s unjustified trust in its “brother enemy” which has hurt it the most. And we do not make diplomatic gains because we fail to learn from our lessons. Pakistan’s sole reason for justifying its existence is its rivalry with India and its contempt for India’s secular model. It will never relent in its pursuit of evil designs to bleed India. Being a “democracy”, it is disadvantageous for India to go to war even when it is unavoidable. The left liberal media and peaceniks are also encouraging Pakistan. Terrorism is a global scourge which has to be put down.

Shashank Jain,

New Delhi

It is easy to be preachy about maintaining peace and harmony. This article should be read in Pakistan as there is absolutely no need for any Indian to be reminded about peace and goodwill. India as a state has always been trying to reach out to Pakistan since 1947. But what have we got in return? 1947, 1965, Kargil, the Mumbai attacks, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and now Uri, not to mention numerous other bomb blasts in our cities. Has India ever been an aggressor? However, I do believe that passions should not rise beyond a threshold. Equating Pakistan-sponsored terror and Hindutva is absurd and reflective of the writer’s own prejudices.

Anoop Suri,

New Delhi

For Gopalkrishna Gandhi to say that we are on the verge of fighting Mr. Modi’s war is puzzling and far-fetched. What is Mr. Gandhi’s stand on the state-sponsored incursions? How is India to deal with such instances? To say that terror and Hindutva complement each other or do each other’s work is taking things a bit too far. One’s personal views about the Prime Minister should not cloud one’s judgement or ignore the good things done by him. Mr. Modi has walked the extra mile to reach out to Pakistan. The principal reason behind the building up of war clouds is Pakistan’s stated objective to hurt and bleed India. There is a limit to take things lying down. India has also made it clear that it has no desire to escalate the conflict.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Dog control strategy

The horrifying data in the article, “The street is no place for dogs” (Oct.3), should jolt the authorities into action and push for sterilisation on a mass scale. People have a right to safety in public spaces and should not be worrying about the stray animal menace. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act should also be amended to give more teeth to the municipal authorities. Culling has to be reintroduced if things go beyond control.

S. Srinivasan,

Chennai

Adapted texts

Teaching disabled students, especially those who are visually impaired, requires special preparation and support from specialists. Such teachers should be given well-designed computer-based modules. One hopes that the Marrakesh Treaty will help bring to India more educational material, and in accessible formats, such as Braille, print and audio editions (“Making books accessible to all”, Oct.1). There should also be a focus on having special libraries equipped with the Kurzweil reading machine, automated scanning systems, mini-computers and Braille printers.

A. Myilsami,

Coimbatore