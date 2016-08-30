The judgment by the Bombay High Court (“HC allows women to enter Mumbai dargah’s sanctum”, Aug.27) is welcome but it would have been better had the Haji Ali Dargah Trust initiated the move. Any layperson would agree that the arguments by the Trust in its defence such as protecting women from harassment are baseless. A notable feature of the judgment is the citing of Articles 14, 15 and 25, which will go a long way in providing equal religious opportunities to women.

Sachin V.K. Jadhav, Washim, Maharashtra