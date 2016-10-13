It is time someone took apart the new cocoon India has woven around itself (“A tragedy that implicates us all”, Oct.12). Our Prime Minister chose to skip the Non-Aligned Movement meet, side with despotic dispensations in West Asia and evince no empathy for the sufferings of people in Yemen. Some of the oil-rich regimes such as Saudi Arabia have been sowing the seeds of discord within communities, suppressing dissent and backing forces of darkness such as the Taliban and the Islamic State. It is rather unfortunate that India’s rehashed foreign policy discards the principles of fairness and justice. Moral bankruptcy is dangerous for a nation such as India which seeks a place at the global high table.

M. A. Siraj,

Bengaluru

Shiv Visvanathan has eloquently described the apathy of Indian foreign policy in terms of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and, in a broader sense, the rest of the world. For the youth of today, their entire world view is limited to jingoistic bashing of a hostile neighbour. Moving beyond Yemen, most don’t even understand or know the complexity of international politics and the humanitarian tragedy that Syria has shaped up to be. The government may try its level best to raise India to the status of a superpower, but unless we act like a responsible power, we might just be reduced to the level of a second-grade regional power. India must uphold its age-old values of humanism and compassion for all.

Vishakh Saraf,

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

In international relations today, it is hard to imagine a nation choosing its friends and allies on grounds other than serving its own interests. Yemen was perhaps an outlier in the Arab world where society was inclusive in real terms. The current tussle between Saudi Arabia and Iran is to end this neutrality of Yemen. But to say that India should get involved in this and take a stand is not going to solve the crisis. Doing so could create fissures in its own backyard. The proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran is a tussle for hegemony.

Shashank Jain,

New Delhi