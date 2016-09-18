A dynasty of politicians is not unheard of in world politics. The Kennedy-clan in the U.S. is one such example. Yet as prominent members in American politics, John, Robert and Edward Kennedy did contribute fairly to the betterment of the U.S. But in India, there seems to be a difference. The uncle-nephew spat in the political hierarchy in the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has once again demonstrated the fragility of political dispensations that depend largely on the numerical strength of kith and kin. It goes without saying that the simmering discontent between family members in the party will have a destabilising effect on the politics of the State. It is well known that India is beset with problems of dynastic politics and the incessant promotion of family members in electoral politics by various party leaders has been creating a new corps of “people’s representatives” in the country whose incompetence and inefficiency wouldn’t have otherwise allowed them the honour of stepping into the haloed portals of power.

Beginning with the first family of Indian politics, we now have the concept of “conservation of power” being so ridiculously exploited by present day politicians in order to keep ‘authoritarian control’ and the perks that go with it well-secured within the family.

Pachu Menon,

Comba, Goa