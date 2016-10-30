The fact that a person of Donald Trump’s standing — a shrewd yet rabble rousing businessman — won his party’s nomination has exposed the fault lines in the U.S.’s democratic system. It is a searing indictment of the politics practised by the Republicans. It also exposes the divisions created by immigration and the influx of refugees as a result of American policies in West Asia. While Hillary Clinton is most likely to move to the White House, Mr. Trump has won something far more important — the heart and soul of a chunk of the country. This is something the world needs to fear (“Why Donald Trump has already won”, Oct.29).

Akshay Viswanathan,

Thiruvananthapuram