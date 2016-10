Hardly anyone grudges the filing of public interest litigation but one wishes that they should be meaningful, sustainable and tenable (“Armed forces are answerable to govt.: SC”, Oct.29). Courts need to dismiss flimsy and trivial litigation at the stage of admittance itself besides levying a hefty fine on those who waste its precious time. This may even act as a deterrent. Courts have an avalanche of cases to deal with and trivial PILs will only add to the clutter.

H.P. Murali,

Bengaluru