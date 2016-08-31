The move by the Centre to announce labour sops is a case of too little, too late (“Labour Minister meets Modi ahead of strike”, Aug.30 and ‘Business’ page – “Centre likely to announce labour sops ahead of strike”, Aug.27). The BJP government cannot take the working class for granted. There have been huge job cuts and job losses in the private sector with little or no job creation in the last two years. This government is seeking to make labour dead cheap which explains its rapid moves to amend labour laws that guarantee job security. Contractual employment, apprenticeship and outsourcing have become the norm, with permanent jobs now a mirage. The demands of trade unions to uphold labour laws, social security for the unorganised sector, minimum wages and an end to mindless divestment of profit-making PSUs are justified. Grand moves towards privatisation in important sectors such as banking and insurance, besides pushing for FDI in sensitive sectors are unnecessary.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan, Tiruchi