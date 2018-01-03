Thoughtless talk

more-in

The thoughtless comment made by a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, that it was normal for soldiers to die in combat, betrays his outrageous insensitivity (“BJP MP apologises for remarks on soldiers,” January 3). Being an elected representative, he is expected to be responsible in his public utterances. Far from encouraging our jawans and officers who guard our borders round the clock, his remark will only hurt their morale and demotivate them.

The Prime Minister needs to reiterate his caution to his MPs to exercise restraint in their thoughts and comments.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai