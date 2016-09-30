It appears that centrism will reign triumphant over the radical right in the U.S. elections. Of course, things may change between now and November, but Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s victory seems plausible in the face of her growing popularity. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, will prove to be a disaster for reform politics in the U.S. In his campaign, he has gone after African-Americans, immigrants, Latinos, Asians, women, and Muslims. Stephen Alter rightly says that “America does not have a monopoly on xenophobia” (“An American djinn”, Sept. 29). In Mr. Trump, the U.S. has its own Praveen Togadia. But I am hopeful that voices of sanity will prevail.

Satish C. Aikant, Mussoorie

Donald Trump personifies all our fears and prejudices. He has given a voice to the unsaid and unspoken thoughts of the masses and has gathered a set of followers in this manner. There are many people who have radical views but don’t express them fearing aggressive retaliation. But Mr. Trump has successfully identified the weaknesses of American citizens and is transforming all that is politically incorrect to what is his idea of morally correct thought for his own political mileage.

Nandini Ray, New Delhi