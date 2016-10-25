The article, “Questions about Narasimha Rao” (Oct.22), helped clear the air as far as the perception about the performance of Narasimha Rao as Home Minister and Prime Minister is concerned. I agree with the writer that Rao has to be blamed squarely for 1984 and 1992. He also looked the other way as far as corruption was concerned.

The liberalisation of the economy, from 1991 onwards, was largely on the basis of the International Monetary Fund’s 22 conditionalities. The World Bank was not in the picture. As Member, Budget, who made two Budgets with Manmohan Singh, the Finance Minister of the time, I can say this with certainty. For example, reducing import duty and central excise duty, dismantling QR on imports and expanding more of VAT were all in the IMF’s package. A lot of credit goes to Dr. Singh who implemented the proposals like an astute economist. It needed a lot of effort to convince trade and industry.

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay, Bengaluru