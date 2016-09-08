This refers to the article, “‘Bringing in NEET is an attack on our federal structure and pluralistic ethos’” (Some editions, Aug.31). No one can dispute the well-expressed views on the need to establish a healthy Centre-State relationship but the writer appears to be one-sided in her views. A professional degree such as medicine is unique and where merit has to prevail. Those who are against NEET on the claims of social justice should be aware of the ugly scene where medical seats are sold for a premium. Political and non-political figures who champion the cause of social justice by resisting NEET are often seen to be sharing in the spoils. The murky picture came to light only because of the historic verdict of the Supreme Court. The commercialisation of education has to end. Merit must prevail.

M. Vathapureeswaran,

Erode