It is true that the Swedish Academy has radically redefined the boundaries of literature in choosing popular musician and songwriter Bob Dylan for the literary world’s highest honour (“Times they are a-changin’ — Dylan gets Literature Nobel”, Oct.14). One is sure that in the days ahead, this will set off a debate on whether song lyrics have the same artistic value as poetry or novels. His songs look simple and ordinary but they speak about humanity, war and peace and other ambiguous questions that people deliberately refuse to answer though the answers are there. The fact that he is a committed writer was explicit when he said in one of the interviews that “I still say that some of the biggest criminals are those that turn their heads away when they see wrong and know it’s wrong....”

R.K. Jacob,

San Jose, California, U.S.

What a fantastic choice for this year’s Literature Nobel! After this year’s Peace prize to the Colombian President for his attempts to usher in a peaceful era, and the Economics prize pertaining to contract theory, the Nobel committee’s decision now on who gets it for Literature is a continuation of the string of surprises. There can be only one Bob Dylan in this world. For a generation that grew up listening to his songs, this is the ultimate recognition for a great person. His lyrics cover a gamut of political, social and literary influences. What an extensive repertoire! From folk, country, gospel, rock and roll, to English, Scottish and Irish folk music, he has explored it all. Many fans see him as a great performer and recording artist. But what counts is his songwriting. This is amplified by the extent to which his work is studied at an academic level — the Universities of Mainz, Vienna and Bristol have, at one point or other, invited literary critics and cultural historians to discuss Dylan’s work. For self-confessed “Bobcats”, this is a special day. Dylan is indeed special.

Saishankar Swaminathan,

Chennai

The choice this year is a surprise. However, Dylan’s fame as a folk singer articulating pain as well as the longing of the common man has never been in doubt. His lyrical contributions to civil rights and the anti-war movements are enormous.

K. Natarajan,

Madurai

One can contest the point about Dylan being the first songwriter to win the Nobel for Literature. That distinction belongs to Rabindranath Tagore — as the poet — as he wrote ‘profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse....’ “Gitanjali” is also known as “Song Offerings”.

Padmini Raghavendra,

Secunderabad