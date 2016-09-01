Despite the advantages in the signing of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement or LEMOA (Editorial and “India, U.S. to share defence facilities”, both Aug.31), it is a clear sign that the days of India’s non-alignment policy are long gone and that New Delhi is edging closer to the U.S., for better or for worse.

What could have prompted India to suddenly strengthen defence ties with the U.S. is China’s belligerent posture towards India. Given the U.S.’ past, of ruthlessly pursuing its own goals and riding roughshod over the less powerful nations it allies with, it is not without reason that the Opposition in India has raised serious concerns about India running the risk of making compromises on its strategic autonomy. The intrusive, self-protecting clauses that the U.S. has tried to incorporate into the India-U.S. nuclear deal, exemplifies its self-serving nature. India should ensure that its ties with the U.S. are on an even keel and in the mould of arrengements with Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan, Thiruvananthapuram

The impact of the agreement on India’s foreign and defence relations has been blown out of proportion, either out of ignorance or for political mileage. The government must now nip this by placing the terms of the agreement in the public domain and addressing the concerns of the Opposition. This will also help to dispel the misgivings of India’s other strategic partners.

Arjun K.V., Bengaluru

The agreement will now bring the two nations even closer strategically. However, India must take care of its NAM obligations as well as maintain its close ties with Russia. Leaning towards the U.S. in a military sense should not be at the cost of peaceful ties with neighbours.

Kuldeep Mohanty, New Delhi

It is not clear whether providing the kinds of logistical support envisaged in the agreement would also extend to U.S. warships and its aircraft on combat missions destined for conflict zones. Unless providing such facilities is specifically barred in the agreement, it would be a significant shift in our time-tested foreign policy of military neutrality and would justifiably be seen as more than merely overcoming the “hesitations of history”. Such a nature of cooperation would also run the risk of India letting itself become a party to a conflict with all its attendant adverse consequences on our relations with the countries in such conflict zones.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

This seems to be a new mechanism for the welfare of mankind. Indian warships and military aircraft could now substantially extend their operational reach in the Asia-Pacific region to U.S. bases in Djibouti, Diego Garcia in the southern Indian Ocean and Guam in the western Pacific Ocean. It will help in checking wars, but in case of an eventuality, an option must be open. One hopes that there will be clarity on the other foundational agreements — the Communication Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA) and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA).

H.S. Dimple, Jagraon, Punjab

India should take care that by entering into this agreement, its degree of autonomy is not lost. The benefits of the agreement should be confined to logistics support in case of a military exercise or disaster management.

Bhuvan Gupta, Bharatpur, Rajasthan

I feel the agreement will be deeply discomforting for Russia and Asian powers. India has never teamed up with any nation and has taken pride in its autonomy. It would have been wise had India waited till after the change in the U.S administration.

Leo Sebastian, Kollam

The pact must be viewed in the context of America’s ambition of deploying 50 per cent of its naval force in the Asia-Pacific region and will silence India’s non-alignment stance followed religiously from the time of Nehru. India will now be viewed with suspicion as a U.S. military presence will disturb the power balance of the region. The NDA government needs to tread with caution.

Philip Sabu, Thrissur