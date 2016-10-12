It is easy for industrialists to cry foul by highlighting how Posco in Odisha, the nuclear power plant complex in Gujarat and other examples have been stalled due to “land acquisition” issues.

If the government can guarantee livelihood security for land owners and the population affected due to projects, there is no reason why they will not be willing to part with their land. A model based on benefit sharing can also be established but the question is whether the corporate or foreign investor will or can cooperate with the people affected (Editorial – “The ground beneath our feet”, Oct.10).

Kush Mehndiratta,

New Delhi