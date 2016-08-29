Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seems to have lost the plot with his plan to send 22 special envoys to world capitals to highlight the Kashmir issue (“Aug.28). India’s stoic silence on the new round of diplomatic provocations should not be construed as a sign of weakness and it has done well to raise the pitch on ‘mission Balochistan’. Islamabad’s fresh attempt at needling India will only widen the divide and place further bilateral engagements on the line.

N.J. Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Even now the protests, police action and curfew show no signs of abating. As the mainstream political parties have lost credibility, there must now be bold measures such as relaxing the curfew, stopping the use of pellet guns, allowing peaceful protests and withdrawing security forces from certain areas. There is no alternative but to talk to the separatists.

D.B.N. Murthy, Bengaluru

The dimensions of the Balochistan conflict may be different from that of the Kashmir Valley’s but they assume significance after reports of rights violations by Pakistan against Baloch protesters (“Govt. charts road map for Modi’s Baloch policy”, Aug. 27). It would be poetic justice if Prime Minister Narendra Modi lends moral and diplomatic support to the Baloch cause. India should not only ease visa restrictions on Baloch separatist leaders visiting India but also raise the Baloch issue in the UN General Assembly.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan, Chennai

When the leaders of both countries are unable to resolve the Kashmir problem (“Mehbooba calls for talks with Pakistan”, Aug.28), it is time the judiciary in India and Pakistan explores possibilities of resolving the issue. The respective Supreme Courts should direct the governments to jointly file a petition before the International Court of Justice at The Hague and seek permission for a resolution.

K. Pradeep, Chennai