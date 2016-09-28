It was all very well for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to excoriate Pakistan at the UN General Assembly (“Isolate Pak,. Sushma tells U.N.”, Sept.27). While this would have played very well with the domestic audience in India, it would have at best induced fatigue among the representatives of the other countries in that august assembly for the obvious reason that India and Pakistan have been using the forum regularly to hurl accusations and counter-accusations at each other. The fact is that the world in general and the permanent members of the Security Council have stopped evincing any interest either in Kashmir or the problems between India and Pakistan. The members of the Organisation of Islamic Countries do occasionally make some noises when prodded by Pakistan. Against this background, it would have been more appropriate for Ms. Swaraj to have confined herself to a brief mention of the tension between India and Pakistan including the issue of terrorism. She could have devoted more time to major issues that threaten the peace and stability of the world. This would have also fitted in well with our strategy to play a bigger role in world affairs.

M.P. Muralidharan, Bengaluru

I do not endorse the view that Pakistan should be isolated by the world community as it would only aggravate the situation. Let us take the cue from how the Americans dealt with Iran on the nuclear issue. Since India is not in favour of third-party intervention in Kashmir, the Prime Minister should talk to his Pakistani counterpart every week and push for a peace agreement. By talking, India is not going to be seen to be weak. Pakistan is also a nuclear state and one mad act by a Pakistani general will cause great loss in India.

T. Anand Raj, Chennai

While India’s message to isolate Pakistan in the international arena was forceful, it was perplexing to watch Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj speaking in Hindi at a global forum. Much of what the Minister spoke was not understood even in India, leave alone by the international audience. The country lost a golden opportunity to make the world to sit up and take note. The Minister should have used the universal language of English to drive home the country’s concern at the growing terror threat from across the border.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan, Tiruchi

Having covert operations in a disturbed region of an enemy country is one thing, but interfering in it publicly and encouraging it is quite another. This will only encourage Pakistan to up the ante on Kashmir including fomenting terrorism. We have played into the hands of Pakistan. We should have tried to win over the people of Kashmir, particularly the youth, which we have miserably failed to do. By blaming Pakistan for the current trouble in Kashmir, the Centre is taking the easy way out.

Srinivas Kamat, Alto Santa Cruz, Goa