It is welcome that the BRICS summit has focussed on the issue of terrorism (“BRICS meet declaration pledges to fight terrorism”, Oct.17) and is the result of the efforts of the Prime Minister who has cultivated a great deal of goodwill and understanding after his extensive overseas tours. I feel the media should not read too much into not getting a consensus on references to “cross-border terrorism” and Pakistan-based terror groups as the world is largely aware of Pakistan’s true colours. Let us be positive about the summit and hope for better understanding among BRICS nations. The point that India is a victim of terrorism has been established.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

The BRICS declaration could not highlight the issue of cross-border terrorism due to the obdurate attitude of China. It is obvious that China considers India as a primary competitor, if not rival, as far as economic development and regional status are concerned. Whether it is India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group or the UN Security Council, China has been placing roadblocks despite support from most other countries. We also have to be cautious about China’s plan to prop up Pakistan to block India.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

The fact that the Prime Minister called Pakistan the “mother-ship of terrorism” should make it cringe in shame. It should ensure that terror infrastructure on its soil is now dismantled. With China now being a part of the group that has agreed to fight terror, Beijing must stop speaking in different voices as far as Islamabad is concerned.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

The Benaulim meet has been a grave disappointment. Countries that make up BRICS assembled in Goa at a time when Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks and India’s retaliatory “surgical strikes” had hastened the gathering of war clouds. It was largely expected that the deliberations in Goa would focus on terrorism and place countries sourcing and nurturing terrorism on a kind of watch list. However, barring Mr. Modi, the other leaders have made only a tepid reference to terrorism. Apparently, the Prime Minister’s call to send a clear message to Pakistan to mend its ways has not enthused them much; they have probably left it as India’s problem to handle. However, will the terse call in the final statement, to counter terrorism bring about a change in the mindset of Pakistan?

Arulur N. Balasubramanian,

Chennai

The relationship between India and China appears to be strained, thanks to Beijing propping up its all-weather friend Pakistan to counter India. The series of actions by China to put down India at global fora cannot go on and we need to call a spade a spade. Steadying the ship requires immense political capital. Perhaps the Prime Minister should focus on improving the economy, looking at employment and putting India on a high growth trajectory and instead leave the diplomats in the MEA to deal with our two hostile neighbours.

Rahul Nair H.,

Thiruvananthapuram