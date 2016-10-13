The report, “HPF on the verge of closure” (Tamil Nadu editions, Sept.30), highlights a tragic story — of a profitable enterprise that once employed close to 5,000 staff, being allowed to flounder despite being engaged in profitable and productive work. There were hiccups initially as technology was new to India and a French photographic industry, which was deadwood, transferred its outdated technology in the early 1960s. But an enthusiastic lot of youngsters in their twenties took up the challenge and transformed the firm into a profitable enterprise under the guidance of dedicated superiors and the pride of Ootacamund/Udhagamandalam. The firm churned out black and white cinematographic and photographic films, photographic papers and medical X-ray films using integrated processes. Conversion of imported cine colour films to meet the needs of the cine industry was also done.

It is still not late for those in power to revive the plant, which can form an integral part of the “Make in India” campaign.

S.S. Dharmarajan,

Coimbatore