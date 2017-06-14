The GST sword

Several provisions under the Goods and Services Tax law that have been framed will harm small and medium enterprises. Apart from having to deal with a lengthy annual audit report with a dozen annexures, a dealer will also have to submit three online returns every month on different dates. As most such dealers will find it tough doing these tasks themselves on a high-technology-based digital platform for various reasons, seeking professional help again will add to their costs. The unjustified and unfair rule of reversal of the input tax credit of a receiving dealer in the case of his supplier not remitting the connected tax amount to the government will keep him engaged in the unproductive task of knocking at his suppliers’ doors relentlessly. The high cost of compliance, both direct and indirect, under the GST will thus strike at the very survival of the small and unorganised sector.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru