Sociology, long ago, might have focussed on poverty as a cause for extremism (‘Ground Zero’ page – “Going over to the dark side”, Oct.22). The popular theory now is one of organised religion, which views every other religion as blasphemous. Also, improper integration of a community in society may cause individuals to be attracted to extremism. A fertile ground for religious extremism is created when communal feelings are strong and religious leaders preach strict adherence to rituals and laws.

Sweety Kumari, New Delhi

The alleged links youth in Kerala have with the Islamic State are disturbing, especially as this has surfaced in a mostly pacific State in India. The administrative and religious fraternity must take quick measures to reform young minds and help them develop an impassioned outlook towards life, as preached by the multitude of religions worldwide.

Anjali B., Thiruvananthapuram