While the assertion of a regional identity is important, the national identity is supreme. The Supreme Court’s order to Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is a positive manifestation of this principle. The ongoing protest against the court’s ruling seems a step that goes against upholding national consciousness (Editorial, Sept.7). Both State governments should now formulate and implement efficient water conservation and harvesting policies as Maharashtra did in the form of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan.

Mohasin Mulla,

Pune

No sane and prudent mind denies that the political leadership in any State would not like to be portrayed as betraying the just cause of its farmers. But empathy cannot be lost sight of when neighbouring States are in distress. The basic elements on earth are nature’s gifts.

Bellur S. Dattatri,

Bengaluru

Serious conflicts over the sharing of river water appearing intermittently are a reminder that India is still a nation-in-making. People in the upstream State must understand that a downstream State’s share of water is not a gift but a matter of right. The remedy lies in respecting the 2007 award which was delivered after years of deliberation and was generally hailed as being fair.

Surendra Singh Achara,

New Delhi

There is absolutely no need for any tribunal or making appeals to the Supreme Court if the issue is seen from a humanitarian angle. No country or State in this world can claim ownership over natural resources which we should learn to use and share in a proper manner. I would only blame politicians for sowing the seeds of confusion. They have perfected the art of divide and rule to stay in power. The troubles over sharing the Cauvery should hasten steps to nationalise all rivers.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

There is a need for a river commission on the lines of the Election Commission to monitor and control river water distribution and which is run by subject experts and engineers. It must be free of government control and should be vested with all powers to decide water usage, dam construction and all other matters connected with constructive, effective and sensible use of river water in India. Politicians hardly have any knowledge about irrigation, effective water usage and matters relating to rivers. Such a commission will not only result in effective usage of water but also avoid unnecessary animosity and agitation which is being cleverly exploited by selfish politicians.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru