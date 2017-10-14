The Aarushi case

more-in

The acquittal of the Talwar couple does not close the case (“Talwars acquitted in Aarushi case”, October 13). It remains a fact that the young girl and the domestic help did not die of natural causes. The real criminals have not been “found” and it is strange that the officials involved in the investigation were careless so as to allow the evidence to disappear from the site.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

It is strange that even after nearly a decade of serious investigations, the sensational twin murder case has ended with none the wiser. The unsolved crime leaves several questions that are still unanswered.

B.B. Gurumurthy,

Madurai

The Talwar couple has been subject to severe trauma not only because of the murder of their daughter but also because of the grave charge of crime. However, the real issue is about the flaws in investigation conducted by a reputed central agency and also the time taken in ensuring justice to the parents. The investigation has to resume from scratch.

Mayukh Devadas,

Thrissur, Kerala