The Public Distribution System has always been known to be inefficient and mired in corruption (“Dark clouds over the PDS”, Sept.10). Now that loopholes have been identified — such as inadequacy of commodities, lack of supervision of PDS centres, paying bribes to obtain cards, etc — it must be restructured. A 2005 survey report by Transparency International revealed PDS corruption to the extent of Rs.356 crore a year.

Ritesh Raj,

Patna

Jean Dréze has clearly shown that praise of e-technology can be premature. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication will not only repel most of the deserving beneficiaries but also create hurdles in the quick distribution of foodgrain. Skilled and e-savvy workers are required. A chain is as strong as its weakest link.

H.S. Dimple,

Jagraon, Punjab

The PDS is a major contributor to the widening gap between the rich and the poor — an irony for an agro-based economy. Now, with the introduction of technology, it is sad that it has only added to the agony of poor households. It is also a fact that Internet connectivity speeds are an issue in India. A more feasible system is what is needed.

Raunak Agarwal,

Kanpur

It is obvious that using technology is not a one-stop solution to the numerous problems India faces. The government should have introduced biometric authentication in a phased manner and conducted an “efficiency survey” to understand problems at the ground level. The right use of technology will help us to achieve our goals but the unscientific and forceful manner in which such technology is introduced will only affect the efficacy of the PDS.

Gopichand Paturi,

Hyderabad

Large parts of rural India are still digitally unconnected; therefore, denying rations to those who do not have an Aadhaar card is both unjust and illegal. Without creating proper awareness and training, imposing a cumbersome identification procedure on the rural population can prove counterproductive. Going back to the use of ration cards is a viable alternative.

Gaurav Singhal,

Rewari, Haryana