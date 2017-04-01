The Aadhaar debate

more-in

In a perfect world and in a perfect India, the Aadhaar number is a benign and exemplary tool to deliver governance (“Is Aadhaar a breach of privacy?” March 31). But we live in an imperfect world. With just an Aadhaar number, the government can freeze a bank account(s), deny boarding at an airport, withdraw a driving licence.... Of course one can prove one’s innocence, but in India this can take several years after horrors and harassment. Linking Aadhaar is in many ways a hasty step that we will repent at leisure. Until the Centre and Parliament come up with robust privacy laws and harsh punishment for its breach along with an iron-clad, hack-proof cyber security of Aadhaar servers, the contemplated linkages with almost all aspects of daily life are a dangerous development.

R. Subramaniyam,

Chennai

I find it strange that people today are ready to give away their fingerprints to MNCs in order to ‘secure’ their smartphone, but refuse to do the same thing to their own democratically elected government for a range of benefits. Why such double standards?

Tej Kankaria,

Chennai

In order to do justice, any discussion on Aadhaar must consider at least two primary questions (“Is Aadhaar a breach of privacy?” March 31). One, whether it is intrinsically against the idea of human dignity. Two, whether it is fair to impose it on unwilling persons. The first question is broader and more fundamental than that of privacy, for we value privacy precisely because it is needed to uphold something which is essential to human life — that is dignity. Moreover, it is besides the point to extol the advantages of biometrics since it does not address the objection of those who are opposing it as a matter of conscience. By the way, we never need to enforce something if its advantages are so clear to the people themselves. Have we needed a coercive law to make people use mobile phones, attend school and go in for vaccinations? It is the blatant element of coercion in Aadhaar which is justifiably raising suspicions among those concerned about protecting liberties against the might of the state and corporations. Also, to say that we cannot ban cars if driving becomes risky is again a false argument but it can help us see some reason. After all, do we force everyone to drive or even use cars? Let those who favour a technology use it but it is tyranny to force others to do something against their conscience and will. Forcing biometrics is a sure sign that we are living in Orwellian times.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi