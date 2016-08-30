With reference to the report, “Blame game on over temple demolition” (Aug.26), on the demolition of an 800-year-old Siva temple in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu, I wish to make a few clarifications. The “committee” referred to in the report was not set up by the AIADMK, but was one formed by the government of Tamil Nadu for the HR&CE department to provide archaeological recommendations related to renovation and restoration work. As a member of the committee — I am Superintending Archaeologist, World Heritage Monuments section, Archaeological Survey of India — I inspected the temple on the request of the Commissioner’s office, H.R.&C.E. and submitted my recommendations. News about the demolition was published in the Daily Thanthi and Kalaikathir on July 2, 2016, which recorded the demolition as having taken place in February and an FIR registered against six persons at the Mohanur police station on a complaint filed by the temple executive officer, Ms. Shanthi. All renowned archaeologists will accept that reconstruction is not a banned practice in conservation. Without having personally inspected the temple when it stood and to now criticise and make comments about an archaeologist’s report is an attempt to sow the seeds of doubt and defame me, the committee and the government.

K. Moortheeswari, New Delhi