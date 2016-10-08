I feel it’s too early to judge a team that has just begun to settle down (Editorial – “Cricket’s ranking put to the Test”, Oct.6). This season has been adroitly planned to settle the team under captain Virat Kohli. This would be executed if the season with the series against England, Australia and Bangladesh can hurdle over the BCCI vs Lodha Committee spat. The current Indian team cannot be compared with team that had luminaries such as Tendulkar, Dravid, Kumble, Ganguly, Sehwag and V.V.S. Laxman.

The real thing is not in the rankings but the quality cricket they put up. The current team is yet to stage some of the magnificent, quality cricket the contemporary greats played. Why has Ravindra Jadeja, who the Black Caps were finding difficult to play, been left out?

Rajiv S. Krishnan

Kalady, Kerala