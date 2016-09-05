The impassioned plea of Opposition MPs to the government to involve the Hurriyat Conference in the all-party talks on Kashmir might be well-intentioned but it leaves one apprehensive if one considers the past stance of the Hurriyat (“Talk to Hurriyat now: MPs”, Sept. 4). Its inclination to favour Pakistan cannot be ruled out. Attempts so far to make the Hurriyat see reason have never been fruitful.

C.V. Aravind, Bengaluru

Moves cast in stone will never help solve the festering Kashmir problem. For this, all right-thinking people must come up with solutions. With development, economic growth, peace and prosperity, Kashmir can tap its full potential as a tourist destination of unrivalled beauty, which will also be an ideal source of revenue. In addition to this, setting up good colleges and technical institutes will help mainstream the youth of Kashmir. A visionary like the Prime Minister should now set up a separate office for Kashmir to monitor development.

Veena Shenoy, Thane, Maharashtra