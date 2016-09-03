Most of us will agree that a law regulating and monitoring surrogacy is mandatory in an unequal society such as India, especially when big money is concerned. The raging debate the issue has now generated in the country has exposed some glaring, but less talked about, hypocrisies like societal pressure — and ostracism, in the absence of — of bearing children along with the imperative of having genetic continuity to carry forward the family name. This means that adoption is percieved to be a less worthy “second daughter” option, where the adopted child may not have the same level of acceptance as one with the parental genes. This makes surrogacy a virtual jackpot. So while people might go hoarse protesting against the antediluvean mindset of the government, they are not free from the parochial shackles of familyhood. While very specific conditions must be laid down regarding the terms of contract and level of compensation for the surrogate mother, so that she is not a baby manufacturing machine whose welfare can turn a liability for the other parties, the criteria for availing surrogacy and the type allowed should be thrown open for wider debate. The draft in its present form would be legally, constitutionally and morally untenable (“Republic of Unreason”, Sept.1).

Dr. Kamolini Ghosh, Kolkata