There are many couples as well as individuals who dream of having a child but are unable to do so for a variety of reasons. Surrogacy is perhaps what aids their last shot at achieving parenthood. Surrogate mothers are paid well for their services. Of course some tragic incidents happen but the government can implement strict rules and regulations. Why ban it (“Surrogate children for married couples: Bill”, Aug.25)?

Vasanthi Chatakala,

Visakhapatnam

While a check on surrogacy citing ethical concerns is understandable, the misplaced and false appeal to “Indian values” in sanctioning laws that disallow same sex couples to have children born through surrogacy is not. It is discriminatory to have such preemptive laws in case such couples were to be legally recognised in the future.

S. Dutt,

Kolkata