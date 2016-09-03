The Supreme Court’s directive to return the land acquired for the Tata Nano car project to the farmers of Singur is welcome (Editorial, Sept.2). At the same time it gives rise to the issue of whether Bengal will now be labelled as being investment-unfriendly. The goal of industrialisation must be to ensure that the interests of farmers are upheld on an equal scale as those of industrialists. While it may be seen as a victory for some, the focus on how the land at Singur can be reclaimed and made cultivable again should not be lost.

Nisha P. Hashim, Vaikom, Kerala

The Supreme Court’s verdict has redressed the grievances of downtrodden farmers and established their legitimate demand about ownership of the land. The soft touch and humane element in the verdict should pave the way for more such rulings for the proletarian class.

Neelakantan Nair K., Thiruvananthapuram

The Left parties always claim to be on the side of the poor and the marginalised. How then did a Left government in West Bengal perpetrate such injustice on an agricultural community to favour one corporate house? The apprehension that corporate investment will now be hindered is unwarranted. Industrialists can afford to buy land through justifiable methods. The new Land Acquisition Act should put an end to the unholy alliance between corporates and the government in the name of industrialisation, which ends up exploiting small landowners.

Rameeza A. Rasheed, Chennai

It is ironic that a decision taken by a party, which is ideologically considered to be one with peasants and industrial workers, has now been quashed by the highest court in the land calling it as anti-poor and anti-farmer. Although West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can soak in the glory, the message of the verdict should not be lost — that the due process of law must be followed by all State governments and care taken in addressing all concerns and grievances of those concerned before embarking on such projects.

Mohanan Anandan, Kollam, Kerala

There was a calculated misinterpretation of the term “public cause”. The story of Gannavaram airport at Vijayawada is another example, having suffered on account of land acquisition troubles for over half a century. This acquires significance in light of the new capital coming up at Amaravati.

Suddapalli Bhaskara Rao, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

The verdict gives hope not only to those facing a similar predicament in West Bengal but also to all Indian farmers. There can be development but not at the expense of the poor farmers. They are the backbone of India in every sense. As India is predominantly an agricultural country, why not have a zone for industry so that it does not affect fertile agricultural land?

Anitha Karunakaran, Madurai