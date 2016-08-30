The rise in stray dogs in Kerala has taken on epidemic proportions and it is strange that no one appears to be concerned, especially as rabies is a disease with 100 per cent mortality. The perception that the anti-rabies vaccine lobby is against the culling of dogs in Kerala is gaining ground. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi is right in saying that the factors leading to a dog invasion include unscientific waste disposal. The government and the judiciary must allow the culling of stray dogs that have not been immunised. After all poultry was culled when there was bird flu.

Dr. George Jacob E., Kochi