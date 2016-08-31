The proposed National Medical Commission Bill will never address the real problems that confront medical education in India (“Privileging primary care”, Aug. 30). Instead, there should be an all-India health service that looks after the professional regulation of health administration. In addition, the Medical Council registration number of every doctor should be linked with biometric data and a database which will serve as a one-stop tool for human resources in the health sector. The primary-care physician has always been looked down upon by the medical fraternity. One looks forward to the day when the government incentivises peripheral practitioners.

Dr. K.A.R. Reddy, Nellore