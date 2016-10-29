With instances of diplomatic and consular staff alleged to be engaged in espionage on the rise, there is a need for the international community to relook the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) which aims to strengthen friendly relations between states. Its framework should be suitably amended to prevent an abuse of privileges, and host nations should assume responsibility for conducting legal proceedings against staff members found violating accepted principles (“Pakistan High Commission staffer expelled for espionage”, Oct.28).

Abraham Joseph, Gurgaon

When Pakistan has been found to be behind a series of terrorist activities jeopardising the safety and security of India, a pertinent question that arises is why India should continue to have diplomatic relations with such a neighbouring country which has chosen to stab us in the back repeatedly right from Independence. Diplomatic ties are meant to establish cordial relations between countries and not be used to pass on classified information.

J. Eden Alexander, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Border violations after the Uri strike, and now the expulsion of High Commission staff, show that tensions between India and Pakistan could lead to a war-like situation. This is not in tune with what former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisaged in terms of several confidence-building measures. Second-line CBMs such as people-to-people contacts have also come a cropper with the ban against Pakistani film stars coming into effect. Cultural exchange of arts troupes, literary and cricketing ties will go a long way in restoring the status quo and peace in the Kashmir Valley.

A.V. Narayanan, Tiruchi