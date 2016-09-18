Establishment of mens rea (culpable state of mind) is a prerequisite for awarding the death sentence (“TN man escapes noose in Soumya rape, murder case”, Sept.16). Moreover, such a type of harsh punishment is awarded only in the rarest of rare cases. Lack of evidence vis-à-vis intention of murder on the part of the convict is what has led the Supreme Court to pass such an order. That being so, its order commuting death sentence to life sentence cannot be faulted. Above all, “an eye for an eye” cannot be the solution for all evils given the growing demand across the world for abolishing the death sentence. However, one cannot ignore the voices of a section who want the offence of rape to be made more serious and the quantum of punishment enhanced.

S. Srinivasan,

Chennai

The Supreme Court’s verdict leaves one shell shocked. One can also add the words “unwelcome”, “disappointing” and “unfortunate”. When all sorts of crimes such as threats, intimidation, sexual abuse at the workplace and rape are carried out every day, the top court’s findings leave one very upset. What more evidence is required to prove the murder charge? The young woman lost her life only because of the macabre nature of the crime inflicted on her by the convict.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

The country and its women folk will find it very difficult to accept the decision to to spare Govindachami the death penalty. I see the decision as a crack in an old rock; a divide that sets the way for the proliferation of antisocial acts now that even the most hideous of crimes will not invite the most stringent punishment. The Indian judiciary needs to restore the faith it once enjoyed among its citizens. Women must be entitled to a separate fast and fair tribunal for injustices.

Meera A.R.,

Thrissur