The growing conflict within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh threatens to affect the fortunes of the party (“SP on the verge of split amid clash of its titans”, Oct.24). One wishes that the party leadership had addressed the charge of nepotism a long time ago. It is quite clear that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will now dig in his heels and refuse to make any compromises.

Kaushik Pandey, Varanasi

I feel that the bickering within the SP is just a gimmick before the crucial State Assembly elections, with an eye to enhance the image of Akhilesh Yadav. In Tamil Nadu, a similar script was enacted within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam just before the elections. People shouldn’t be swayed by all this and must demand good governance.

N. Mahadevan, Chennai