‘Enough is enough’ seems to be the dominant mood in India at the moment (“A closure of the Indian mind”, Oct. 20). It is understandable why calls to boycott Pakistani artists have become shriller. Pakistani artists are more likely to be viewed as mercenaries making a fast buck in India than as cultural ambassadors who are striving to lend a healing touch to the troubled relationship between the two countries. It is significant that none of them has had the moral courage to condemn terrorism. To hold Pakistani artists complicit in their nation’s strategy to undermine India through terrorism may be unreasonable. But the fact is that they are visible faces of their nation. Generosity and goodwill should be based on reciprocity. When Pakistan denied basic courtesies to India’s Home Minister when he went there to attend an official meet, there is no reason why we should bend over backwards to further the career prospects of a couple of Pakistani artists. The unpleasant reality is that art and sports cannot be divorced from politics as far as India-Pakistan relations are concerned.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

In the late 1980s, as the Commandant of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, I was hosting a Rimcollian, Brigadier Karim (retd.) of the Pakistan Army. Sitting next to me at dinner, Brigadier Karim whispered: “Commandant Sir, hamaara zameen ka batwara hua, dil ka nahi (Our land was divided, not our hearts).” In India, there exists a silent majority that believes that barriers to cultural and academic exchange are undemocratic and represent a “closure of the Indian mind”. We must use our soft power to win over Pakistan. India’s stature in South Asia demands that.

C.V. Venugopalan,

Palakkad

The call for boycotting the Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is an unacceptable display of intolerance. The demand for imposing retrospective blockade of all things Pakistani is uncalled for. What the protesters fail to see are the efforts of hundreds of people behind the making of the film. The diplomatic isolation of Pakistan for their terrorism-sponsoring activities is well taken care of by our administrators at international fora. Fringe groups back home would do well to understand that we are not waging a war against the innocent people of Pakistan — gifted artists, scholars, musicians and the like — but against the terrorist factions working out of that nation, and the supporters of the same in the bureaucratic echelons.

Anjali B.,

Thiruvananthapuram

How can we be insensitive towards our own soldiers who put their lives at risk for us? (“A new censorship”, Oct. 20). Even after the Mumbai and Parliament attacks, we embraced artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam who became sensational stars and gathered a huge fan following largely because of us. How many of these artists came out in the open and spoke out against the Uri attack? There is no dearth of talent here in India; we don’t need to import talent from our neighbour. If we do not show solidarity with our soldiers, no one else will. Protection of our land, the safety of our citizens, and the well-being of our armed forces personnel should be our priority. Entertainment can wait.

Bal Govind,

Noida

This refers to the interview with Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu (“Art has no boundaries but countries have”, Oct. 20). What he says is true but it should also not be forgotten that it is art and culture that have helped many nations have amicable relationships. In Tamil literature, the role of a poetess called Avvaiyar during the Sangam period is laudable. The patron of Avvaiyar used her as an ambassador to avert war with another neighbouring chieftain. The enmity between the two was said to have come to an end because of her. Politicians should know that kingdoms are only clay but art is immortal. The cavils of petty politicians are disheartening.

Meenakshi Pattabiraman,

Madurai