The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina’s free and frank answers to a set of questions on wide-ranging issues were illuminating (“Bangladesh is no longer an exporter of terrorism”, Oct.14). Her frank answer on why Dhaka pulled out of the SAARC summit in Pakistan and her country’s support to India on principle after the Uri attack shows her political acumen. It is heartening that Bangladesh is determined to crack down on terrorism from whichever quarter it may emanate.

H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana,

Mysuru

Pakistan should realise that “in war, whichever side may call itself the victor, there are no winners, but all are losers”. It is time Janus-faced Pakistan exercised self-restraint in spreading its ugly terrorist activities. It must also realise that even the neighbourhood around it wants peace, as the interview with the Bangladesh Prime Minister shows.

E.S. Chandrasekaran,

Chennai

The exclusive, no-holds-barred interview provides a clear picture of Ms. Hasina’s remarkable vision for not only Bangladesh but also its relations with India, Pakistan and China. She is not only the most India-friendly Bangladeshi leader but also a Prime Minister who has brought stability to an otherwise turbulent nation by battling Islamic radicalism and poverty.

The fact that under her leadership Bangladesh was able to iron out major bilateral differences with India, like signing the historic land boundary agreement and the Ganges water-sharing treaty, raises hope that bilateral disputes such as the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into India, India’s construction and operation of the Farakka Barrage, the Siliguri Corridor issue, the issue of Teesta water sharing and Dhaka’s support to Beijing’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative can be resolved in a similar manner.

However, the main point of the interview was her far-sighted views on tackling terrorism and in wanting those who are responsible to spread the message that Islam is a religion of peace that eschews violence. This is in sharp contrast to Pakistan’s state policy of spawning and exporting terror by indoctrination of poor, gullible youth. The interview is a must-read for the Pakistani leadership, which is on a self-destructive path by pursuing its anti-India, Kashmir-centric policy.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Bangladesh’s formation is a result of Pakistan being wayward. Therefore, Bangladesh has first-hand experience about Pakistani terror. But that does not absolve the Hasina government of the responsibility for what is happening in Bangladesh. Bloggers and non-Muslims being targeted, brutal murders and the lack of a credible voice that represents the Opposition cannot be ignored. Human rights violations are aplenty. There are plenty of issues which Bangladesh has to address first. Unless Ms. Hasina spells out how she plans to tackle terrorism, Bangladesh could well become another Pakistan in the region.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The Bangladesh Prime Minister has to address the issue of burgeoning home-grown terrorism and radicalisation in the country. The killing of secular bloggers by extremist organisations can only jeopardise the already fragile secular fabric of the country. Issues relating to the border issue also need to be tackled as the border is porous and vulnerable to human and drug trafficking.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh