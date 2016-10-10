It is tragic that despite strong governance at the Centre, a large number of affluent religious institutions, philanthropic individuals, deep-pocketed corporates, and trusts, there are many in India who continue to suffer from diseases that are expensive to treat, plunging their families into turmoil and grief. There is no need for mercy killing. I hope many have read the deeply moving article, “Chittoor’s euthanasia seekers” (‘Ground Zero’ page, Oct.8) and will be quick to offer help.

P.M. Gopalan,

Mumbai

Every State should perhaps emulate Kerala’s example of having a ‘Karunya lottery’. The Kerala government portal says the “Karunya Benevolent Fund provides financial assistance to underprivileged people suffering from acute ailments like cancer, haemophilia, kidney and heart diseases and for palliative care. The amount for the health scheme is raised through the Kerala lottery.”

Dr. P.P. Souhrudan,

Varanam, Kerala

No parent should be reduced to a state where he or she has to seek mercy killing of his/her child. Providing medical help to those in genuine need should be the topmost priority of a welfare state. It’s time the government gave us an efficient, compact, all-expenditure-covered public health policy. More public finance for comprehensive health care is a must.

Pratheeksha G.,

Mysuru