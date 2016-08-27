There is no doubt that one of India’s most potent combat military platforms has been totally compromised (“More Scorpene data made public”, Aug.26). One is not even sure whether this information is already in the hands of our hostile neighbours. India should show the courage to revoke the entire contract with the French firm. If this is not possible, it should get the French to overhaul the software of the watercraft vessel at its cost.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

The leak only highlights how unprepared we are to face the threat of increasing cyber and information wars. Given the scale of the leak, we should now cancel the deal. The episode is also a wake-up call as far as developing our design and development capabilities is concerned.

Anubhav Yadav,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

What do the 22,400 pages pertain to? Only the Naval Headquarters can reveal this. What can be done to contain the damage? To begin with, actual performance of the critical weapons and sensors, such as sonar, radar, communication systems, combat management systems, fire control systems, etc can be tweaked by altering components, algorithms, source codes in an integrated manner. We have the competence and the capabilities to do so.

We now need to further strengthen our data dissemination and management systems given global cyber capabilities. As a former Joint Director of Submarine Acquisition at Naval Headquarters, I will add that we need to strengthen our resolve to improve and enhance our “Make in India” capabilities especially in defence.

S. Shekhar,

Chennai