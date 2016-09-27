The report (Some editions, “Lake restoration enters curriculum”, Sept.25), of how a private institute’s idea has caused Anna University and the B.S Abdur Rahman University, both in Chennai, to integrate the project in their curriculum, shows that institutes and students can play a vital role in driving change. Perhaps the concept “Ideas rule the world” can be introduced. “One plant, one student”, based on the old slogan “one ghar, one ped” (or one house, one plant) is one such idea, where every student is given a sapling which he/she has to take care of. Based on this, he/she is given “no dues”. In the past, the curriculum had a subject “environmental science”, implemented as class-based projects.

Hemappa K. Hullatti, Hirekerur, Karnataka